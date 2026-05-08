Prince Harry pays homage to key figure who 'inspires' Prince William

Prince Harry joined Britons and the royal family to honour an important figure via a heartfelt message.

For the unversed, the broadcasting legend and conservationist, Sir David Attenborough, is celebrating his 100th birthday today, May 8.

He has been receiving warm wishes from the UK and around the world.

One of those greetings came from Montecito. King Charles' youngest son acknowledged the efforts made by Sir David for a better environment.

Writing in Time Magazine, Harry said, "Sir David Attenborough is more than a broadcaster; he is a secular saint."

The Duke of Sussex added, "He is an institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea.

"His almost-whispers have been the soft soundtrack of the home—a shared experience that turned the weekend nature documentary into a national ritual."

Archie and Lilibet's father showered praises on Sir David for showing the world that our environment is worth appreciating through his lens.

Lauding his "measured demeanour and lack of any conceivable agenda," Harry called natural historian "a man who has quite literally seen it all."

He concluded his message expressing gratitude towards Sir David for spending his entire life delivering information and facts with patience, honesty, and wonder."

"The question now is whether those with the power to act will choose to lead before more of our world—our life support system—is lost," Harry asked.

It is important to note that the Prince of Wales also appeared in a new video, wishing Sir David a very happy birthday.

The future King said, "Thank you so much for all your support with the Earthshot Prize, and everything you do continues to inspire me."