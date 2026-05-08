King Charles asks Prince William to wait for his turn: 'Ultimate test'

King Charles asks Prince William to wait for his turn: 'im still monarch'

The British royals do not lose their confidence and strength even though they are going through the toughest phase of their lives.

King Charles has set an example by putting on a brave face to tackle all crises while battling cancer and family turmoil.

The 77-year-old's recent US trip and Thursday's garden party explained his determination to keep working until his last breath.

Prince William and Harry's father even made it clear to 'desperate' Prince William, heir to the throne, that he must wait his turn because he is still fit to rule.

There are speculations and claims that King Charles and the Prince of Wales are allegedly in the midst of a power struggle within the royal family.

The King is privately seething with his heir to create a more strategic role within The Firm as he wants him to wait untile the right time comes.

Charles continues to take a visible lead on the global stage without William. His solo visit to the US seems to be a message to demonstrate his authority over his son.

"Charles has made it clear he’s still very much the top dog," a source told In Touch.

Having trained for decades to take the throne, the King is said to be expecting a similar level of patience and respect from his eldest son.

Meanwhile, William wants to make some changes to protect the Firma which needs the monarch's power, allegedly voicing his annoyance at the mixed messages over how the monarchy should be managed. The current situation is being described as a shift amid Andrew-Harry crisis and Beatrice and Eugenie's future with the royal family.

William has long been at odds with Harry following years of public disputes involving the royal household and the departure of teh Sussexes from senior royal duties in 2020.

The ongoing rift has become a growing concern for Charles, 77, particularly as the monarchy faces wider pressures, including scrutiny linked to the former Prince Andrew, and the King's ongoing cancer treatment.

Within Palace circles, there is a clear sense that the King sees reuniting with Harry as a brutal, ultimate test' for William as he prepares him to become king.