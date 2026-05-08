Jake Hall's death leaves TOWIE family 'heartbroken', says Denise Van Outen

Jake shot to fame on TOWIE in 2015 and was a regular on the reality TV series from series 14 to series 17

Denise Van Outen has shared her feelings about Jake Hall shortly after news of his death emerged.

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

Denise, 51 has voiced The Only Way Is Essex since it began in 2010, opened up about her bond with Jake over the years.

Speaking at the Women's Football Awards, Denise told the Daily Mail: 'I’ve worked on the show since it started and with any loss within our TOWIE family it is heartbreaking. But he was so lovely whenever I saw him out and he was so friendly and so talented.

‘I really feel for his family, my thoughts go out to them, and it is just really sad and he was way too young to go. I do wonder what TOWIE will do, I think they’ll do a tribute as they’ve lost a few people recently. I was just really really shocked when I saw it.’

Jake shot to fame on TOWIE in 2015 as a friend of Vas J Morgan and the ex-boyfriend of Chloe Lewis. He was a regular on the reality TV series from series 14 to series 17.