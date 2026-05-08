Queen Camilla evokes Princess Diana's era with stunning style

Queen Camilla evokes Princess Diana's era with stunning atyle

Queen Camilla appears to channel Prince William and Harry's motehr, Princess Diana, with a perfect style tribute.

Diana, who died at her prime in a tragic car crash a year after her divorce from Charles, then Prince of Wales, had a well-documented love of blazers.

Princess Diana's legendary sense of style is still celebrated by several royal wives, including Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

Now, Queen Camilla took a leaf out of the late Princess' book, showing off her grace and elgance at the Badminton Horse Trials in a trouser suit, which seems to be a departure from her usual style.

The 78-year-old, who serves as both President of the Ebony Horse Club and Patron of the British Equestrian Federation, looked stunning in her black trouser suit with a navy blue Chanel vanity bag that features a quilted pattern and top handle.

Her outfit evoked Princess Diana's era, who brought the monarchy a new fame with her style and people-friendly nature.

Amidst her affection for polka dots and statement collars, one of Diana’s biggest sartorial signatures was her love of blazers.

From formal occasions to casual outings, Diana never failed to impress in a chic jacket. In fact, the Princess of Wales made blazers an instant style staple for fabulous women everywhere – and, it's a trend that her daughters-in-laws have continued.