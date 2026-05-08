Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, dies at 65 after health decline

Daystar Television Network founder Joni Lamb passed away after her ongoing health issues deteriorated, the broadcast confirmed on May 7, 2026.

The network added he had been battling with an ongoing health issue involving a back injury that worsened in recent days.

The 65-year-old Lamb established Daystar Television as its co-founder in 1993 with her late husband Marcus.

The network evolved into becoming one of the world’s largest Christian TV networks over the years.

Lamb spent four decades of her life on-screen and in leadership positions, transforming the network’s ministry and global footprint.

The ministry, while explaining the health challenges of Lamb, added that a recent back injury “compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated.”

The ministry added that her condition worsened in recent days despite medical care and “the prayers of so many around the world.”

The network operates from Bedford, a North Texas suburb located between Dallas and Fort Worth.

The network in a statement said, “Previously, (Joni Lamb) worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place so that the ministry would continue uninterrupted.”

The network has a strong financial position, according to the Dallas Morning News, which reported that Daystar brought in around $14 million annually from selling airtime and received another $14 million a year in donations by the early 2000s.