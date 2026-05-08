Prince William belts out Sweet Caroline during unforgettable European night

Prince William was every inch the passionate football fan on Thursday night as he roared Aston Villa on to a historic European final.

The Prince was celebrating wildly from the stands before joining jubilant players in the dressing room after the club’s emphatic victory over Nottingham Forest.

He watched from the stands at Villa Park as Aston Villa stormed to a commanding 4-0 win in the UEFA Europa League semi-final, securing the club’s first major European final appearance in 44 years.

Long known as one of Aston Villa’s most devoted supporters, William could barely contain his excitement throughout the match.

Cameras captured the future King punching the air, leaping from his seat, and singing along to Sweet Caroline as the atmosphere inside Villa Park reached fever pitch.

Before kick-off, William was seen chatting with Thomas Tuchel, manager of the England national team, and Aston Villa football director Damian Vidagany, reflecting the growing significance of the club’s European run.

According to manager Unai Emery, the Prince joined the squad inside the dressing room as players celebrated the unforgettable night. “

William was in the dressing room with the players and with me. Of course he’s so happy as well,” Emery revealed afterwards.

The Prince has often spoken about wanting to support a club with history and emotional connection rather than choosing football’s most dominant sides, and over the years he has become a regular face at Villa matches, both privately and publicly.