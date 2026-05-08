Duchess Sophie holds back tears as she drops painful truth in emotional video

The royal family's tireless advocate, Duchess Sophie, always shines through bold action for suffering communities, giving them a voice at the Orbis Visionaries Reception 2026.

The Duchess of Edinburgh feels their pain and takes all steps to find the remedy for them, joining an international eye care experts to renew the call to give everyone access to eye care and end avoidable vision loss.

Sophie, in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, discussed the reality of vision loss and the solutions helping to restore sight to whole communities around the world.

She got emotional while sharing a painful reality of life with blindness and vision loss at the panel of global eye health experts.

In the clip, shared by Orbis_UK on its official Instagram account, she's seen describing the ordial of the people who are suffering from this, saying: "I have seen dancing and praising God in tears over this comletely simple operation wil change their lives."

Kathleen Sherwin, President and CEO, Orbis International, Dr Alemayehu Sisay, Country Director, Orbis Ethiopia aslo took part in the conversation, revealing that "more than 1 billion people live with vision loss that could be prevented or treated."

The organisation also released a statement to welcome Duchess Sophie.

Sharing details about Sophie's visit they wrote: "We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to our fourth annual Orbis Visionaries Reception in London.

"The Duchess joined international eye care experts to renew the call to give everyone access to eye care and end avoidable vision loss."