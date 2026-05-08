Hailey Bieber weighs in on facing 'twisted' narratives on social media

Hailey Bieber has faced an intense level of scrutiny in the public eye, whether it be about her marriage to Justin Bieber, or how she navigates fame and her personal life.

The 29-year-old supermodel is usually familiar with the ongoing noise about her on the internet, but she actively works to tune that out so that she can continue living her life.

Now that the narrative has began to shift as social media critics realise that Hailey has been a wholesome figure since the beginning, the Rhode beauty founder has no use for apologies because she has worked through her insecurities to not let it affect her anymore.

In a new interview, the mom of one reflected on how she has been perceived because of her belonging to a famous family, and then her marriage, saying, "Being in this position, in general, there's a lot of judgment. When you're trying to figure out who you are on such a big scale and in front of so many different people, it feels really restricting to make really normal mistakes or, like, do the wrong thing or say the wrong thing."

Hailey said that she often feels "really uncomfortable" in interviews "because I find that my words get twisted or things get totally misconstrued," because it makes her "want to close off and not be open with people," in conversation with Time Magazine.

The skincare mogul continued, "I am obviously in a position where I want to share my life, and I want to be able to be by myself and be open and be exactly who I am. It just does feel hard sometimes having every single thing be looked at and picked apart. People create a story for you and it can feel really uncomfortable and bizarre sometimes because I'm like, it's just not even real."

Hailey added that she has stopped fighting back because once people have made their minds about you, they don’t care about the truth. She then finds that the best strategy is to “continue to move forward."