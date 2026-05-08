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Disney cruise ship incident: Everything to know about crew members involved in child abuse content

28 cruise ship workers, including Disney staff, arrested in major child exploitation case
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 08, 2026

Disney cruise ship incident: Everything to know about crew members involved in child abuse content
Disney cruise ship incident: Everything to know about crew members involved in child abuse content

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has arrested 28 cruise ship crew members, including employees, aboard a Disney vessel.

All of them were involved in a sprawling child exploitation material (CSEM) investigation.

The operation occurred between April 23 and 27 when federal agents boarded eight cruise ships docked in San Diego, including the Disney Magic. 26 crew members were interviewed from the Philippines, one from Portugal, and one from Indonesia.

It is found that 27 out of 28 suspects were involved in receiving, distributing, or viewing child pornography.

A spokesperson said, “CBP cancelled their visa, and these criminals are being removed from our country.”

All passengers remained in shock when employees were detained by immigration officials. Among the arrested crew members, a female personal server is also included.

Responding to the situation, Disney Cruise Line has distanced itself from the accused individuals.

The spokesperson said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behaviour and fully cooperated with law enforcement. Those who were (from our cruise line) are no longer with the company.”

These other cruise lines have not been made known to the public. The arrests had been initially condemned by immigration rights organisations prior to the release of information on the accusations.

Their identities remain unknown at this time. All suspects have been repatriated to their own nations. This case demonstrates that federal authorities continue their fight against child exploitation in the cruise business sector.

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