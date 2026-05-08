Thr royal family's devide appears clear as Prince William and Princess Kate Friday hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of 2026 on behalf of King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took centre stage at the party after the monarch handed them command to lead the event in his absence.

The future monarch and Princess Catherine were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, alongside their royal cousin, Zara Tindall.

However, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, princess Beatrice and Pricness Eugenie, missed the event. They were seen partying with American pop superstar Taylor Swift in London instead.

In 2025, Princess Eugenie, who's now expecting her third child, stole the spotlight with her presence at the couple's first Buckhingham Palace garden party.

She was in high spirits and fully enjoyed the moments to support the Princess of Wales, who was in remission after completing cancer treatment.

The two sisters apparances at the royal family's event has been decreased since their father Andrew's dowfall over hisconnections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a royal expert, Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back.

"He [William] wants Andrew to vanish from public view," Fordwich claimed to Fox News.

Friday's party paid tribute to those affiliated with the patronages, military affiliations and personal projects of the royal couple.

According to Robert Hardman's new biography, Prince William sees his uncle Andrew as ‘a troubled soul,’ signalling no return for the former Prince. However,he's conscious about his mental health. He wants some one from the family to keep an eye on him.

In October 2025, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles as his younger brother faced renewed scrutiny over his ties Epstein.

Some accounts suggested that the future monarch was the driving force behind his uncle Andrew being stripped of his titles and honours and banished to a house on the Sandringham estate.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich previously claimed that when William takes over the throne one day, he will swiftly address "the Andrew problem" his way.

"Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew," said the expert, noting that William holds "a grudge against his disgraced uncle."