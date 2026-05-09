Princess Eugenie makes bold decision after Prince Harry's baby comment

Princess Eugenie is said to be angry at her once beloved cousin Prince Harry over his past remarks about limiting family size.

The 36-year-old, who's expecting her third child, has delivered a surprise blow to Harry as she annouced her third pregnancy.

Her move might not be a welcome gesture for the Duke, who's enjoying life with his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito.

Harry, 41, shortly after the 2019 birth of his son Archie, now seven, suggested he and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, would stop at two children because of concerns about overpopulation and environmental damage.

Harry, who himself interested in expending family, made the remarks during a conversation about climate change and sustainability.

However, many royal insiders interpreted Harry's comments at the time as a dig at his estranged brother Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, who had welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, now eight, the previous year.

Now, after Eugenie announced she is set to welcome another baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank, Harry's comments have resurfaced awkwardly within royal circles.

Princess Eugenie appears to reject Harry's reasoning, believing that decisions about children are deeply personal and not for public moralising.

The family-focused royal's stance seems to align with Prince William and Princess Kate, proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

There is frustration that Harry's comments came across as judgmental toward relatives with bigger families, and rather brutal. She is now raging he made them at all, according to an insider.

Another royal source claimed the renewed attention around the remarks had reopened sensitivities between the cousins, who were once considered especially close.

Harry and Eugenie historically had one of the warmest relationships in the family, but there is irritation now about the way his public statements have repeatedly been interpreted as criticism of the monarchy and the wider royal lifestyle.