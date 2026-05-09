Future monarch shaken by Harry, Meghan's latest move

Crises within the British royal family may grow if King Charles fails to bridge the gap between Prince William and Prince Harry during his reign.

The peace with Harry is must if the King, 77, wants to leave William a legacy of unity, not division.

However, two royal brothers also need to put their feud aside for a better tomorrow of their children.

Currently, it seems to be a difficult task as the Sussexes' latest tour left the Prince and Princess of Wales 'horrified'.

Although Meghan is not a working royal, she and Harry acted as though they were on a non-royal ‘royal tour’ of Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra - where, let’s not forget, Charles is the King and head of their Armed Forces.

A royal source said, "The Princess of Wales quietly showed everyone how it was done last weekend. Dignified, respectful and showing up to honour all the military of Australia and New Zealand. It’s a fitting riposte to the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan is arguably only as famous as she is because of her title gained from marrying into the Royal Family. And she is allegedly using it to profit personally.

Royal author Emily Andrews claimed she was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales were quietly ‘horrified’ about Meghan ‘selling’ the outfit that she wore to meet survivors and emergency responders of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

The Duchess even moved to tears while hugging and meeting those who had survived the Hanukkah event last December where 15 people were killed and 40 injured.

But she attracted huge criticism when, shortly afterward, her £1,480 ‘beach chic’ look of striped shirt and white trousers was posted on a fashion website where she is paid a percentage from sales.

It emerges amid questions weather Harry and Meghan will return to the royal fold

Royal expert Richard Palmer said the sale of Meghan’s Bondi outfit online reflected badly on the Sussexes. "This is perhaps the starkest example yet of Harry and Meghan’s efforts to commercialise their royal brand," he said.

"I think this will have alarm bells ringing at the Palace. They can say it’s nothing to do with the institution because Harry and Meghan aren’t publicly funded members of it - but they are the King’s son and daughter-in-law and any suggestion of cashing in on royal status reflects badly on the monarchy."

On the other hand, William’s strong stance on the Andrew problem is consistent. He is driven by his desire to protect the monarchy’s reputation, doing all he can to safeguard its future.

Royal biographer Andrew previously claimed that William still has a close relationship with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.