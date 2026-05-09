Kensington Palace messes up William, Kate's new post with error

Prince William and Princess Kate took over Buckingham Palace on Friday to host the second Garden Party of the year as they recognised the contributions of distinguished individuals invited to the annual event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were not present for the first on hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were in attendance on Wednesday.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie also attended the Friday party and Zara Tindall showed up to support the future King and Queen.

Kensington Palace shared key moments from the day and also the positive feedback that the attendees gave following the event.

However, in the statement released alongside the video highlights, a slight error seemed to go unnoticed by the Palace team.

“Welcoming guests from across the UK to Buckingham Palace for yesterday’s Garden Party, recognising their contributions to public service, charitable work and to their communitites,” it read.

A typo was made in the spelling “communities”.

The message continued, “Hearing from attendees on what the day means to them, and celebrating their achievements and the impact they are making.

“Thank you to Rowan, Harry and Anna of @threeflyingfish, @kiri_pritchard_mclean, and @max__worsley!”