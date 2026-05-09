Prince Louis charm fans in rare childhood Q&A

Royal fans were treated to a rare and adorable glimpse of Prince Louis’s tiny toddler voice as the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday.

The touching throwback video, posted to William and Kate’s official Instagram account, featured all three Wales children taking part in a sweet virtual Q&A with the legendary wildlife broadcaster back in 2020.

The resurfaced clip instantly stole hearts online, with Prince Louis charming viewers as he shyly yet confidently asked Attenborough one very important question: “What animal do you like?”

Sir David, clearly amused by the exchange, replied that monkeys were his favourite because they are “so funny.”

The nostalgic video also captured Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining the conversation with questions of their own.

George, who was just a small child at the time and is now 12, asked the famed natural historian which animal he believed could become extinct next.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, now 10, delighted viewers with her unexpected love of creepy crawlies, asking Sir David: “I like spiders, do you like spiders too?”

The collection of memories included intimate family photographs of William, Kate, and their children spending time with Attenborough in a garden setting ahead of the virtual conversation.

The post was shared in honour of Sir David’s milestone 100th birthday on May 8, with the Prince and Princess of Wales praising him as “a national treasure and an inspiration to us all.”