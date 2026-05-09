UK, France move warships to Middle East to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Following the French military’s deployment of its carrier strike group near the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom has also announced the deployment of its warship in the Middle East.

The UK announced that it was sending its air defence destroyer HMS Dragon to the Middle East amid preparation for a multinational effort to secure freedom of navigation through the key oil trade route, which has been declared closed to commercial shipping by Iran.

Following the U.S.-Israeli attacks and subsequent retaliation by the Islamic Republic, UK deployed HMS Dragon to the Eastern Mediterranean in March to protect Cyprus against Iranian missiles and drones.

Its repositioning follows the similar move by France which deployed its aircraft carrier to the southern Red Sea as European powers work together on a plan to get the Strait of Hormuz open.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said, “The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that ​will ensure that the UK is ready, as part ​of a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, ‌to ⁠secure the Strait, when conditions allow.”

The development comes as the US seeks a response from the Iranian side on their proposed peace plan.

Germany has also expressed readiness to send its minesweeping boats through the Strait to clear it from mines; however, it set a precondition of at least a ceasefire between warring parties to move forward with deployment of its naval assets.