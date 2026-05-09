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Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie return to headlines with Diddy connection

Fergie and Eugenie land in new trouble amid Esptein scandal
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie return to headlines with Diddy connection
Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie return to headlines with Diddy connection

The York family's troubles are far from over as new bombshell claims add to their worries amid Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's fall from grace over their connections to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A new book made bombshell claims about Andrew's ex-wife Sarah and their daughter Princess Eugenie's appearance at a party hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who's currenly in jail.

Fergie, 66, allegedly had a “friends with benefits” arrangement with Sean “Diddy” Combs, and once took her then 16-year-old daughter Eugenie to one of the rapper’s infamous parties.

The claim made by sources in Entitled by author Andrew Lownie, one of which alleged in an excerpt published by the Daily Mail on Friday that the former Duchess of York “made no secret how she wanted to marry someone in the US who was wealthy and powerful.”

A source went on to claim: “If Jeffrey popped the question, she would have said yes. Even after… he was convicted of being a sex offender."

Ferguson and Comb were said to have met up in Africa and Europe, where they’d “meet in luxurious hotels” and “once stayed at a seven-star hotel that was over £50,000 a night. They spared no expense.”

The excerpt also alleged that Andrew's former wife introduced daughters Princess Eugenie, 36, and Princess Beatrice, 37, to the Sean John designer “many times” when they were younger.

On one occasion, the excerpt alleged Eugenie, who's currently expecting her third child, was 16 at the time, accompanied her mother to a yacht party weekend.

“Sean’s parties were wild,” a royal family staff member said, per the excerpt. “The fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming.”

Combs is currently serving a 4-year sentence in a federal prison in New Jersey following an October 2025 conviction on charges of transporting individuals for prostitution.

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