Misse Beqiri reacts as Ryan Thomas pays tribute to late TOWIE star Jake Hall

Jake Hall's ex-partner Misse Beqiri also reacted to the emotional pos

Jake Hall's close pal Ryan Thomas has shared the heartfelt final messages the star sent him, just days before his tragic death at the age of 35.

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

On Friday, sources close to the ongoing probe said the worst injury Jake suffered was a chest wound caused by a shard of glass from the door he crashed into at the property in Santa Margalida in the north of the island early on Wednesday morning.

Ryan shared a lengthy post on Instagram paying tribute to Jake, where he said he was 'in awe' of him when they first met.

Ryan, whose fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh is close friends with Jake's ex Chloe Lewis, shared a video of himself and the star dressed in matching white suits as they partied together.

He wrote: 'The moment I met Jake, I was in awe of him. I found myself gravitating towards him.

'He was always the coolest guy in the room, he had class, charisma, this magic about him that nobody else had. Anyone who met him, even once, remembered him forever.

'I used to ring him nearly every day reminding him how special he was and how much happiness he brought people through his music, fashion and art. Everything he touched felt effortless, but really it was genius.

'As I write this now I can hear him laughing saying, Shut up you silly c**t.

'For all the people that admired his talent, what mattered most to him was always his family. He idolised his dad, adored his mum, and loved his little brother more than words could ever explain. You just felt it every time he spoke about them.

'His next chapter is written in the stars now and it's all about River. I promise she'll grow up surrounded by love and stories about how inspiring & powerful her daddy is.

'You wrote this in a message to me just last week so I'm sending the same one back. I love you mate. More than you'll ever know.'

Jake Hall's ex-partner Misse Beqiri also reacted to the emotional post.

The Swedish model shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality show TOWIE in 2015 and appeared in series 14 to 18.