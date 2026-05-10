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Palace shares exciting collaboration led by Duchess Sophie following garden party

Duchess of Edinburgh champions sustainable gardening in new centrepiece display at Flower Show
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

Palace shares exciting collaboration led by Duchess Sophie following garden party
Palace shares exciting collaboration led by Duchess Sophie

The Royal Windsor Flower Show has revealed details of one of its key attractions this year, as organisers announced a major collaboration led by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

This news comes right after the garden party attended by the Edinburghs this week.

In an Instagram update, the show confirmed that Her Royal Highness will co-design The Plants with Purpose Garden alongside garden designer Alan Williams of Landform Consultants. 

The garden will take centre stage at this year’s event and is intended to highlight the importance of healthy soil, sustainable growing methods, and greater public understanding of where food comes from.

Organisers said the project has been developed as both an immersive display and an educational experience, encouraging visitors to think more closely about food production and environmental responsibility.

The Duchess is known for her longstanding focus on youth opportunity and the food sector and is expected to use the initiative to spotlight careers in sustainable agriculture and horticulture.

The announcement also noted that Alan Williams and the show’s Honorary President, Alan Titchmarsh, met with the Duchess to discuss the inspiration behind the garden and its wider message.

Before the main announcement, Sophie was also seen attending the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association Annual Parade and Memorial Service in Hyde Park.

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