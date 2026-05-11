Ryan Reynolds celebrates Blake Lively after Justin Baldoni settlement

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle their legal battle two weeks before their trial was supposed to start

Ryan Reynolds is giving Blake Lively her flowers.

On Sunday, May 10, the Deadpool star took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the Gossip Girl alum on Mother's Day — a week after she settled her legal battle with Justin Baldoni instead of going to trial. In his tribute, Reynolds shared two pictures: one of the couple embracing near a waterfall and another of them lounging on chairs.

“I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” he wrote over the pictures. “She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life — and to our four little kids, she’s the life of their love.”

Reynolds, 49, and Lively, 38, tied the knot in September 2012 and have welcomed four kids together: daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and son Olin, 3.

Lively also marked Mother’s Day by celebrating her own mom, Elaine Lively.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who chooses joy, every day, no matter what,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The strength and defiance in that is something I’ll always appreciate, especially the older I get. She makes every day special for everyone around her. Especially her babies and grandbabies. She isn’t just beautiful, she creates beauty, with her hands, her stories, her playfulness, her creativity, her incredible ingenuity and her love,”

Lively continued, “I’m so grateful, now and forever to have been shaped by your heart full of love, optimism and magic. You make the ordinary extraordinary. I love you. Thank you mama.”

Lively appears to be moving on with her life after spending nearly two years in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

The Jane the Virgin star then countersued Lively and Reynolds for $400 million for alleged defamation and breach of contract. Baldoni’s suit was dismissed in June 2025.

The pair were expected to go to trial on May 18. However, their legal teams unexpectedly announced on May 6 that they had reached an agreement outside of court.