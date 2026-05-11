Sarah Ferguson spoils Eugenie's beautiful chapter as bombshell secret drops

Sarah Ferguson spoils Eugenie's beautiful chapter as bombshell secret out

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie just now took a sigh of relief, but apparently it did not last long, as bombshell claims about their mother's alleged controversial fling returned to haunt them.

It appears that the former Duchess of York's past is not going to stop following her anytime soon. She lost her personal, professional and royal connections after her Epstein ties sent shockwaves across.

Now, Sarah once again grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, especially in times when her youngest daughter, Eugenie, announced her third pregnancy.

Royal commentator Andrew Lownie quoted that he got the bombshell secret about Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Sarah Ferguson's "friends with benefits" relationship details from their former employees.

It has been claimed that the two first met at a New York party hosted by Epstein's right-hand, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2002. After that, their 'romance' began.

Allegedly, the former wife of Andrew "introduced" his daughters to the currently jailed rapper, which left palace staff seriously concerned, as "Sean’s parties were wild, the fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming."

Sarah Ferguson 'reacts' to Diddy 'fling' comments:

A source close to Fergie categorically denied these allegations.

According to the Sun, an insider shared, "This is fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from Andrew Lownie."

But Mr Lownie came forward and stood with the details he shared about Sarah and Diddy.

In conversation with The Times, he said about the claim, "I stand by it. It’s fully sourced with former employees of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson."