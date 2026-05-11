Meghan Markle delivers upsetting blow to father for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father Thomas Markle for the past seven years but had her very first correspondence at the end of last year following his serious health scare.

The Duchess of Sussex had sent a handwritten letter to her father, who was recovering from his life-saving leg amputation in a hospital in Philippines. The retired Hollywood lighting director is now back in the US to continue to medical care, sparking hopes that the father and daughter may have a reunion.

Even though Thomas has expressed his wishes to finally meet his daughter, and grandchildren along with Prince Harry, the meeting is unlikely to take place. According to royal expert, Hugo Vickers, Thomas “must feel extremely let down” given the state of his family.

Before Meghan fell out with her father before her wedding to King Charles’s younger son, it was revealed that Harry had never met his father-in-law. Vickers suggested that Meghan would have been ashamed.

“I raise it as a possibility,” he told GB News. “I think more likely she was nervous that he might say something to Prince Harry.”

He explained that Thomas was good to Meghan as she was growing up.

“If you listen to what he says as opposed to how his words are reported, you will find a decent man who must feel extremely let down,” he said. “It was in fact a member of Prince Harry’s family who suggested that she might have been nervous of what he might say.”

It is possible that Meghan still doesn’t want Harry and her father to meet, which is why she has also shunned any and all plans to reunite with Thomas Markle.