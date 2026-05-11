King Charles makes visit to Guy's Cancer Centre amid ongoing recovery

King Charles was seen arriving at Guy’s NHS Cancer Centre in London on May 11, marking another significant public engagement as he continues to champion healthcare and cancer support initiatives.

The King appeared in good spirits as he arrived at the renowned medical centre, greeting those gathered outside ahead of the visit, which coincided with the hospital’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

Smiling King Charles arrives in London

Dressed in a sharp grey suit, Charles was accompanied by aides as he made his way into the facility.

The monarch met patients undergoing cancer treatment and later unveiled a plaque.

On arrival at the hospital’s Innovation Hub, the King learned how staff and researchers are using AI and robotics in patient care.

He also watched a demonstration of a robotically assisted surgical system before touring the “Chemotherapy Village,” where he spoke with fellow patients receiving treatment.

The King was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 and has spoken more openly about his health than any previous monarch.