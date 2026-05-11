Prince William backs Villa at James' Place as Istanbul final plans loom

Prince William backs Villa at James’ Place as US World Cup dreams loom

Prince William paid a subtle but unmistakable tribute to his beloved Aston Villa during a visit in Birmingham.

The Prince of Wales was seen wearing a light blue shirt paired with a claret tie, a clear nod to Aston Villa’s colours, just days after the club’s impressive UEFA Europa League semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

William was present at the match on Thursday night, cheering from the stands as Unai Emery’s side secured a memorable result.

Following the final whistle, Emery revealed that the royal visitor even made his way into the dressing room to congratulate the players in person.

“He was in the dressing room with the players and with me, and of course, he is so happy as well,” the Villa manager said.

The Prince’s long-standing affection for the club has become increasingly visible in recent years, with BBC Royal correspondent Daniela Relph noting that his allegiance is now firmly established in public life.

While she suggested his future role as King will bring more restrictions, she added that his support for Aston Villa is unlikely to fade.

“He won’t be a matchday regular, but in the big moments, the crucial games, he will be there,” she said.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, has long balanced his royal duties with his passion for football.

Reports also suggest he may travel to the United States this summer for the World Cup, hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Born just weeks after Aston Villa’s historic European Cup win in 1982, the Prince’s connection to the club carries a symbolic link to one of its greatest triumphs.

There is also speculation over whether he might travel to Istanbul for a major upcoming final later this month.

Beyond football, Monday’s visit carried a deeper focus. At the opening of the new James’ Place centre in Birmingham, Prince William highlighted the importance of mental health support for men in crisis.

The charity provides free, life-saving therapy for men experiencing suicidal thoughts and is part of a growing national effort to tackle suicide prevention.

In October 2025, James’ Place became one of the founding partners of the National Suicide Prevention Network, launched by The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside organisations including Papyrus, MindOUT and the National Suicide Prevention Aliance.