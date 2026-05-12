Meghan Markle shares delightful family update amid rift with dad Thomas

Meghan Markle tuned out the noise of critics firmly to mark special celebration as she shared a delightful family update.

The Duchess of Sussex, mum to seven-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet, took a trip to Disneyland, in what appeared to be Mother’s Day celebrations.

The Sussex family was also joined by Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland for the occasion as well. On Monday night, Meghan shared a carousel of highlights from her day.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were seen enjoying themselves as they met with their favourite Disney characters. King Charles’s youngest granddaughter particularly shared a heartwarming hug with Cinderella during the outing.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram Stories, Doria was warmly greeted by Mickey Mouse much to Meghan’s amusement.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, the family was celebrating the children’s birthday together.

“The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother’s Day for Meghan and her mom,” they said.

Archie turned seven last week, whereas Lilibet will be turning four next month.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Meghan’s father Thomas Markle has returned to the US to continue with his medical care. He is expected to receive a prosthetic leg following his life-saving leg amputation in Philippines.

There is speculation over whether Meghan would meet her father, but sources and royal experts are of the view that the father-daughter reunion is unlikely to happen any time soon.