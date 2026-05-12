Niall Horan finally announces 'Dinner Party' North American 2027 Tour dates

Niall Horan will drop his full 'Dinner Party' album on June 5

Niall Horan is officially setting the table for his biggest North American tour yet.

The former One Direction star announced on May 11 that his upcoming Dinner Party Live on Tour! will hit arenas across the U.S. and Canada next spring, giving fans their first full live taste of his new era.

“North America, I’m so excited to tell you that next year, Dinner Party Live on Tour! is coming your way,” said Horan, 32, on his Instagram Stories.

The tour supports Horan’s forthcoming third studio album, Dinner Party, dropping June 5. According to the announcement, Horan will kick things off in fitting fashion on March 17, 2027 — St. Patrick’s Day — with an opening night show in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Fans won’t have to wait until next year to see him back onstage, though. Horan is set to launch the U.K. leg of the Dinner Party tour this September, while also joining longtime friend Thomas Rhett for two co-headlining summer shows in Pennsylvania and Nashville this July.

Tickets for the North American dates will roll out in stages, beginning with a Citi presale on May 12 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale follows on May 13, with general sale opening May 15 through Live Nation.

The 26-date run will see Horan perform at some of North America’s biggest venues, including New York’s Barclays Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Niall Horan 2027 North American Tour Dates