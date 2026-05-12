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Niall Horan finally announces 'Dinner Party' North American 2027 Tour dates

The former One Direction star will play 26 shows across the U.S. and Canada beginning March 17, 2027
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Niall Horan finally announces &apos;Dinner Party&apos; North American 2027 Tour dates
Niall Horan will drop his full 'Dinner Party' album on June 5

Niall Horan is officially setting the table for his biggest North American tour yet.

The former One Direction star announced on May 11 that his upcoming Dinner Party Live on Tour! will hit arenas across the U.S. and Canada next spring, giving fans their first full live taste of his new era.

“North America, I’m so excited to tell you that next year, Dinner Party Live on Tour! is coming your way,” said Horan, 32, on his Instagram Stories. 

The tour supports Horan’s forthcoming third studio album, Dinner Party, dropping June 5. According to the announcement, Horan will kick things off in fitting fashion on March 17, 2027 — St. Patrick’s Day — with an opening night show in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Fans won’t have to wait until next year to see him back onstage, though. Horan is set to launch the U.K. leg of the Dinner Party tour this September, while also joining longtime friend Thomas Rhett for two co-headlining summer shows in Pennsylvania and Nashville this July.

Niall Horan finally announces Dinner Party North American 2027 Tour dates
Niall Horan finally announces Dinner Party North American 2027 Tour dates

Tickets for the North American dates will roll out in stages, beginning with a Citi presale on May 12 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale follows on May 13, with general sale opening May 15 through Live Nation.

The 26-date run will see Horan perform at some of North America’s biggest venues, including New York’s Barclays Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Niall Horan 2027 North American Tour Dates

  • March 17, 2027 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
  • March 19, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • March 20, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
  • March 23, 2027 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • March 26, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • March 27, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • March 30, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • April 2, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
  • April 4, 2027 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • April 8, 2027 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • April 12, 2027 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • April 13, 2027 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
  • April 15, 2027 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
  • April 17, 2027 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
  • April 28, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • April 29, 2027 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • May 1, 2027 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
  • May 2, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
  • May 14, 2027 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • May 16, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • May 18, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
  • May 20, 2027 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
  • May 22, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
  • May 25, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
  • May 27, 2027 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • May 29, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
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