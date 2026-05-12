King Charles Office issues message for doctors amid ongoing cancer treatment

Buckingham Palace released a message from King Charles for “brilliant doctors” amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The monarch, who has been diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer since early 2024, has taken more initiatives to address the struggles of survivors and the acknowledge the medical team and healthcare staff for their work.

Charles, who is a patron of King’s College London, stepped out to visit the NHS hospital using new technology to treat patients.

“A big thank you to all the brilliant doctors, nurses and healthcare staff who work to save lives and support wellbeing, as we celebrate the 300th anniversary of Guy’s Hospital,” the message from the King’s team read.

“At the hospital’s Cancer Centre, The King spent time with chemotherapy patients, nurses and doctors. This year marks six decades of oncology at Guy’s, and the centre consolidates services once spread across 13 sites,” it continued.

“At the King’s College Innovation Hub, His Majesty, who is Patron of King’s College London, heard how professors and students are using AI and robotics to treat patients, and to train the next generation of specialists who are shaping the future of cancer research.”

The update comes after palace source revealed that Charles is “driven by duty” and “service” despite his cancer battle. They even revealed that his next trips are already in the works.