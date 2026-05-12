King Charles speaks out about 'awful' chemotherapy side effects

King Charles, who always put on a brave face despite his cancer battle, has commented on the side effects of chemotherapy, making royal fans emotional.

On Monday, the monarch visited Guy’s Cancer Centre to celebrate 300 years of the hospital during his own health struggles.

He learned about meaningful cancer research projects from Guy's Hospital and King’s College, London during the visit.

Charles inspected the robotics technology helping in medical procedures.

But the heartfelt interactions with cancer patients became a highlight of the event.

He spoke with patients while touring Chemotherapy Village.

Among them was Raymond Burgees, who talked about how chemotherapy leaves a bad taste in his mouth.

As per Royal Central, the King responded, "It’s an awful sort of metallic taste. It doesn’t exactly help with eating."

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced in 2024 that King Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

In December 2025, the monarch shared that the regularity of his treatment is going to be reduced, hinting that his health is going in a positive direction.

The King "thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year."

However, despite better ongoing treatment, Andrew and Harry's tensions have reportedly taken a toll on the monarch's health.