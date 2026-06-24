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Princess Kate suffers huge heartbreak after King Charles U-turn

Prince William receives serious warning as Princess Kate 'protection' is at stake

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 24, 2026

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Princess Kate suffers huge heartbreak after King Charles U-turn

The future Queen, Catherine, was hit with a heartbreaking reality despite her years of loyalty to the crown.

Since the news broke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom, royal commentators have been discussing the expected reaction of the Waleses.

Despite King Charles' soft corner for his youngest son, Prince William is reportedly not in favour of any such alliance, as is his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly taken digs at the Prince and Princess of Wales since stepping down from their active working royal roles.

Mail columnist Amanda Platell called it a big heartbreak for the future Queen as the monarch took a U-turn by 'opening doors' for the former working royals.

The royal commentator said that Princess Kate should have protected herself from Harry and Meghan's new antics.

"William, you must stand firm and protect your family from the Sussexes' manipulation, which some have already derided as the 'emotional blackmail' of a frail and elderly father being held hostage by his opportunistic son and his grasping wife," she said.

Amanda warned, "Most of all, William, protect Kate."

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