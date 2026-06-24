Archie, Lilibet reunion with George, Charlotte, Louis hits big 'hurdle'

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are finally getting to know their royal roots, but the reunion with their royal cousins feels unlikely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly bring their little ones to the UK in mid-July. If it happens, the meeting with King Charles will surely be on the cards.

But royal fans are excited to witness the much-awaited reunion between the Sussexes' kids and the Waleses.

However, royal expert Amanda Matta told Page Six, "there is no indication" about the royal cousins' meetup.

She explained, "Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved."