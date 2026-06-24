Meghan Markle forced to make difficult decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be struggling to cope with the never-ending crisis amid divorce rumours as they remain at odds over their children's future.

The former Hollywood star is allegedly being forced by Harry to make UK visit even if she does not want to reunite with the royals.

However, some royal experts believe the visit will help Meghan to rebuild her reputaion among Britons. She's being advised to come to the UK this summer as it will be a good opportunity for her to boost her ratings and alongside royals.

The Duchess of Suseex's branding is built on a Hollywood idea of royalty. She really needs to repair her relationship with the royal family to secure her and family's future.

meanwhile, one insider close to the Sussexes believes Meghan is eager to accompany her husband as she can't risk allowing the Duke to come alone to mark one year to the 2027 Invictus Games.

It emerges amid reports that the couple will eventually part ways.

It was widely reported last week that Harry and Meghan are planning to bring Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to Britain next month, once a long-running row over taxpayer-funded security is resolved.

Ingrid Seward recenlty told new! magazine. "She really needs a bit of royal stardust sprinkled on her and her business if she wants it to succeed. She's probably hoping a visit to the UK would give her that, so she has to make it work somehow."

The expert addmitted i won't be easy for Meghan to face Britons after her serious allegations against the senior royals and her alleged move that drove a wedge between Harry and William.

"It could be a very good move for her business but it leaves her with a bit of a crisis because coming to a country where she is so disliked won't be easy," according to the expert.