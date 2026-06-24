Prince George receives important message from godfather ahead of milestone

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son Prince George's godfather makes touching promise ahead of the future British monarch's Eton milestone.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the former royal equerry who serves as Prince George's godfather, has vowed to step up his godparenting duty as the young prince approaches a new milestone.

As George, 12, is set to begin his studies at Eton College this September, the former SAS soldier vowed: "I'm going to be a better godfather."

He added: "But I'm a better godfather when it comes time to have a bit of fun."

Lowther-Pinkerton, who has transitioned from royal staff member to trusted family friend, expressed enthusiasm about the adventures ahead.

He described being "hauled out of retirement to be the herder of cats" during the King's Coronation in 2023, when he was tasked with supervising his godson alongside the other pages.

When asked about the prospect of reconciliation between Princes William and Harry, Lowther-Pinkerton, who also served the royal brothers as private secretary for nine years, responded: "Do you know what? I think I'd better steer clear of that Harry issue."