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Ex-Prince Andrew sends renewed demands to King after secret overseas visit

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor refuses to back down as Palace suffers fresh nightmare

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 24, 2026

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seemingly getting bolder in his demands to King Charles as he follows through with his revenge plans for royals.

The shamed ex-prince – who was evicted from the Royal Lodge 10 months ago following his stints after the Epstein files exposed him – feels like he was “wronged” by his brother and he is “angry for how he is being treated.

The former Duke doesn’t like how his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also sidelined from the royal fold.

Even though the King has been dismissing Andrew’s antics, there are concerns with the Palace about the next nightmare he would pull, according to sources cited by Closer Magazine.

The sources revealed that Andrew is seeking compensation up to £558,000 from the Crown under his original lease terms. Even though Charles is footing the bill for much of his lifestyle, he is demanding more.

“The way Andrew sees it, the worst has already happened,” the source said, adding that Andrew “truly has nothing left to lose”.

“He’s been humiliated, pushed out of royal family and in his self-pitying view made the fall guy for problems that extend far beyond him,” they explained.

These are quite shocking demands considering that Andrew flew on a private jet to France, hosted by a Dubai billionaire, for a three-day visit, just weeks after his arrest.

King Charles’s brother is “extremely fired up” and is threatening the monarch that if his demands are not met, he would go “nuclear”.

Andrew may be ousted, but he remains a threat to the monarchy and the Palace cannot afford any more problems than already exist.

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