Prince Harry throws Lilibet into pool infront of Meghan: Photo sparks reaction

Prince Harry’s playful pool moment with Princess Lilibet wins the internet

Prince Harry is seen throwing Princess Lilibet into a swimming pool during fun-filled moment with family in new photograph shared by the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan documented the family enjoying their summer holidays, however one black-and-white photograph won the internet even Harry took no safety measures to play with her daughter in the swiming pool during Summer holiday.

The photo, which shows Lilibet mid-air, melted hearts instantly. It also sparked sweet reminders from online users about pool safety, with some urging to use proper support for flips while palying with kids in water.

Meghan posted a series of images on her Instagram account on Thursday captioned: “Summer Holiday.”

The couple shared the most happiest moments of their lives with fans, offering a glimpse into the Sussexes’ lives.

Other photos show the family taking strolls at the beach, hitting the waves, and exploring on their travels to Europe.

In one photo, Meghan and Harry are seen laughing at a dinner table, while another shows Meghan laying on a sun-lounger as she gazes at a dog.

Meghan and children's outing images come weeks after their private trip into London from Europe. They joined Harry in the UK as he promoted his upcoming Invictus Games in the country.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were reunited with their grandfather for the first time in four years during their UK trip, as they were hosted by the King and Queen at Highgrove.