Prince Harry delivered unexpected blow after UK defeat

Prince Harry, who recently visited Britain, faced a new security setback after his defeat in the leagal battle.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is said to be forced to wait once more after he lost his legal battle for automatic police protection during visit to the UK with his family.

King Charles' estranged son's quest to reinstate his automatic police protection could not be answered soon as the 41-year-old will need to wait as his security review is being delayed due to an unprecedented nine former Prime Ministers needing protection, The Times reported.

The Duke was reportedly promised a new risk assessment last year, but officials are struggling to cope with demand, resulting in a temporary pause on management board reviews.

There are also claims that the Duke of Sussex faces threats as a member of the royal family and as a former soldier who took part in Afghanistan war.

A new report suggests all nine former living prime ministers are granted lifelong, round-the-clock security after leaving office, including Liz Truss, who held the position for only 49 days, and outgoing PM Sir Keir Starmer.

"It is a rather incoherent argument from the Home Office to respond to a reported 'backlog' by temporarily pausing Risk Management Boards (RMBs). If there is a backlog because demand is high, the obvious response would be to allocate more resources to clear it - not to stop conducting them altogether," a separate source told HELLO!.

The Sussexes lost their right to automatic taxpayer-funded 24-hour security when they stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020.

The former working royal will reportedly pursue it until RAVEC agree to enact the terms of reference that were made clear in front of a judge in the judicial review.

Harry is next due to be in the UK for the WellChild awards in September, which he attends every year, and will also travel to Britain for the 2027 Invictus Games. It's not known if his family will travel with him.

He is required to give a month's notice before he visits the UK so the risk can be appropriately assessed for each visit. So far, he has been declined full police protection.