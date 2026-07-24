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King Charles, Queen, and Prince Edward meet Glasgow 2026's star

King Charles channels Doctor Who in surprise TARDIS arrival for Glasgow 2026 Ceremony

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Web Desk
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Published July 24, 2026

King Charles, Queen, and Prince Edward meet Glasgow 2026s star

Royal family posted video in which the King, Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh met Finnie before the ceremony began, the official mascot of Glasgow 2026, along with Baton Bearers who helped carry the spirit of the Games across the Commonwealth.

King Charles and Queen Camilla delivered a memorable royal arrival at the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games stepping out of the iconic Doctor Who Tardis in a nod to Scottish culture and a famous royal tradition.

The King and Queen “travelled” from Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands to Glasgow’s Hydro arena aboard the legendary blue police box, before being greeted by cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy and actor Greg McHugh.

The opening show celebrated Scotland’s creativity and identity, featuring performances from local favourites including wrestler Grado, who appeared in a teacake costume, alongside the colourful presence of mascot Finnie.

Its design was inspired by a real police box created by Scottish architect Gilbert Mackenzie Trench in 1929.

The creative opening sequence saw the Tardis journey across Scotland, visiting famous landmarks before arriving inside the packed arena. 

The time machine was piloted by Sir Chris Hoy, who later described sharing the moment with the King as a surreal experience.

It echoed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s unforgettable James Bond appearance with Daniel Craig during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

After emerging from the Tardis, Charles and Camilla made their way to the royal box, where they watched the celebrations marking the start of 11 days of competition involving more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories.

The King later formally declared the XXIII Commonwealth Games open in his role as Head of the Commonwealth, the ceremonial leader of the 56-member association.

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