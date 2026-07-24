Princess Kate receives unexpected invite to show skills on water

Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie has shared Kate Middleton's secret side in a latest chat, inviting the Princess to get back on the water.

Lavishing praise upon a 'super competitive' Princess ahead of the SailGP event in Portsmouth, he extended an invitation for the future queen to join him on the water.

Sir Ben Ainslie has long been impressed by Prince William's wife's fearless sailing skills.

And nearly ten years after he first invited Kate to join him at the pinnacle of professional sailing, yacht racing with the British team in the America's Cup, he admits to Hello! that the invitation remains.

"I'm hopeful we'll be able to convince the princess to come down for another sail, whether it's through Sail GP or the America's Cup next year down in Naples," The 49-year-old, who is the CEO of the Emirates Great Britain Sail GP team, experessed his feelings for the Princess.

"She came sailing with us on the boat (in 2017) and sadly didn't make it out to Bermuda, and then we've had two campaigns since, and we've always kept in touch," Ben continues.

"I'm pretty confident we can convince her to get back out on one of these boats sometime soon." hee added.

Ben and the Princess first met during the London 2012 Olympics, where he won his fourth gold medal, crowning him as the most successful sailor in Olympic history.