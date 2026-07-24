The Island where royal romance blossomed is back on market for £1.65m

A secluded riverside estate associated with one of the British monarchy’s most famous love stories is about to go under the hammer.

Holm and Hollyhock islands, two private islands on the River Thames near Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey, are set to be auctioned on Tuesday with a guide price of £1.65 million.

The estate was previously marketed for £3m in 2025, making the latest sale a significant price reduction.

During the early years of their controversial romance, King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson are believed to have used Hollyhock Island as a discreet retreat, away from the glare of public attention.

At the time, Edward was heir to the throne and his relationship with the twice-divorced American socialite sparked a constitutional crisis that changed the course of British history.

His determination to marry Wallis ultimately led to his abdication in December 1936 after just 11 months as King, clearing the way for his brother, King George VI, to succeed him and, eventually, for Queen Elizabeth II to inherit the throne.

Although the couple's former hideaway, known as The Nest, no longer survives, traces of the building remain on Hollyhock Island, preserving a tangible link to one of the monarchy's most dramatic chapters.

The estate stretches across nearly three acres and is connected by a private footbridge.

Holm Island, the larger of the two, is home to a substantial five-bedroom house extending to around 5,000 square feet with four bathrooms, expansive living areas, wraparound balconies and private garaging.

The historic estate will be offered as Lot 61 during a live online auction on Tuesday.