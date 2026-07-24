King Charles responds with 'words of wisdom' after Prince Harry money plea

King Charles responded to reports about Prince Harry planning a reconciliation with his family for 'financial gains' with some words of wisdom.

Royal Family turned a deaf ear to such rumours by releasing the monarch's full speech given at the opening ceremony of the twenty-third Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The monarch's message was placed in "The King’s Baton on Commonwealth Day in March last year at Buckingham Palace, at the launch of the Relay.

"The Baton Relay took 500 days and reached every corner of the Commonwealth," as per the Palace.

King Charles said that we are all gathered to celebrate the "dedication and talent" of every athlete and team.

"Your perseverance inspires us, and we eagerly anticipate your achievements in the coming days," he added.

He also shed light on a significant climate issue, stating, "For these Games, the Relay has carried another message – to help remove the plastic pollution that harms our oceans and waterways, and can impact on human health."

Charles was looking all energetic and in positive spirits despite a shocking claim made by Rob Shutter about Harry's inner feelings for reconciliation.

An insider told him that the Duke of Sussex "may be asking for forgiveness. But what he really needs is someone to pay the bill."