Palace shares beautiful moments from Duchess Sophie's return to Royal Welsh show

Duchess Sophie stepped into the Welsh countryside in summer style as in Llanelwedd.

The newly shared images released by Buckingham Palace on Friday captured the Duchess of Edinburgh meeting farmers, exhibitors, volunteers and staff during one of the UK's biggest agricultural events.

Making her first appearance at the show since becoming patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), Sophie spent time speaking learning about their work and celebrating the dedication that keeps the agricultural sector thriving.

She debuted a chic new "princess bob" hairstyle and classic summer floral dress from one of her favourite designers.

Her patronage of the ASAO is one of more than 70 charitable roles she carries out, with many focused on agriculture, food production and supporting rural life across the UK.

Although this marked her first visit to the Royal Welsh Show as its royal patron, it was not her first time attending the prestigious event.

The Duchess previously visited in 2003, just four years after marrying Prince Edward, making this return more than two decades later a notable milestone in her royal work.