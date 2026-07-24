Oprah Winfrey shocks Prince Harry with latest warning

TV mogul Oprah Winfrey has warned Prince Harry against taking any unwise step amid his security row in the UK, leaving the Duke in shock with her latest piece of advise.

The American TV personality gave the Duke of Sussex strong words of advice five years on from the explosive interview with the Sussexes.

In her new interview, Oprah asked the Prince to "stay home" after his application for a security package was denied by the UK's Home Office and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

Speaking to Vanity Fair while rewatching the infamous interview, Winfrey urged the Duke, "If you don't want to be bothered, stay home.

"If you want to keep your privacy, then don't go out."

She continued: "If you want to go to a restaurant and you're out to dinner with Stedman [Graham, Ms Winfrey's partner], and he's like, 'Why are people coming up all the time?' Then let's stay home and eat. And so that has been my approach."

She added: "Very different though, I think, than being royalty or being even a movie star."

Winfrey, who attended the Sussexes' 2018 Windsor wedding, received backlas at the time of the interview from royal fans who felt she sided with the couple.

She had publicly declared to support the couple "1,000 per cent" in their departure from Britain in 2020.

Earlier in the clip, Ms Winfrey explained that she posed the now-infamous "were you silent or were you silenced?" question to Meghan because she wanted absolute clarity.

"I didn't want, later, to hear 'Well no, it wasn't that. It really was that I was silenced.' So it was all for clarification," she told the outlet.

Social media users were less impressed of her words, with several dismissing her reasoning as "meaningless word salad."