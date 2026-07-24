Expert reveals truth about Harry's wise move after Palace withdrawal

A royal expert has shered his knowledge about Prince Harry's decision to stay at his uncle Earl Charles Spencer's home during his stay in the UK.

After Meghan Markle's Instagram post, which confirmed that Harry had taken his family to Earl Spencer's Althorp estate during their trip to Britain, Richard Fitzwilliams explained the reason why he chose his late mother's childhood home.

"The Windsors and the Spencers have a superficially polite relationship," said Fitzwilliams.

It was already being predicted that on their visits, the Califorina-based family would probably choose the Spencers over royal residences.

"Whatever reception they receive from the royal family, they can be assured of a warm welcome and moral support from the Spencers," he said.

Fitzwilliams added: "The Sussexes have an ally in Britain which they can use as and when they choose to return."

The Sussexes were once offered accommodation at a royal residence by the Palace, but a delayed response meant that opportunity slipped away.

An invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn at the last moment, leaving the Sussexes without a home in the UK from his father's side. He and his family eventually found comfort at a home in Northamptonshire.

Despite everything, Harry showed equal respect to his father, who is battling cancer, and to his late mother Princess Diana by bringing Archie and Lilibet to the royal residence and to the late Princess of Wales' grave.

Meghan arrived in Britain quietly with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, due to ongoing security concerns, and they ultimately stayed at the Harry's family's 13,000-acre estate.

The expert also shared his thoughts on William and Kate's decision to stay away from all the happenings around their trip, saying: "He feels betrayed because of Spare and the other interviews... So that's his view, and he made it clear during polo at that time... It's obvious. They haven't spoken for years."