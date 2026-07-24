Prince George makes Kate Middleton emotional: 'Goodbye'

Princess Kate's emotions are at an all-time high as Prince George is set to leave house for a bright future.

For the unversed, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine will be heading to Eton College in September.

Despite putting a smile on her face during public outings, an insider told Closer that "Kate is genuinely upset that her son will soon leave home. She is determined to make every remaining week of the summer count before her “baby” departs."

"She’s incredibly emotional about it. She’s already shed a few tears. In her eyes, she’s saying goodbye to her little boy," the source added.

Though the Waleses' home is quite near to George's boarding school, it will still be a huge difference in their routine.

"Kate knows she’ll suddenly go from seeing him every day to only seeing him at set times during the term," an insider said.

Prince George is following in the footsteps of his father William.

"If Kate had been choosing purely as a mother, she would have preferred somewhere he could come home every evening. But she also understands the importance of tradition and the unique preparation schools like Eton provide for someone who will one day become King," shared the source.