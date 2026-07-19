‘The Odyssey' breaks past ‘Oppenheimer' with huge first day

The Odyssey is already proving to be a huge success for Christopher Nolan.



The director's new film has made an incredible start in cinemas, earning $51 million on its first day in North America.

It is now the biggest opening day of Nolan's career and has put the film on course for a massive first weekend.

The movie got off to a strong start even before Friday, making $17.6 million during Thursday preview screenings.

Those numbers were enough to beat the opening day of some of Nolan's biggest films, including Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises.

Experts believe The Odyssey could make between $100 million and $120 million in North America by the end of the weekend.

Around the world, the film is expected to cross $200 million, making it one of the biggest releases of the year.

Matt Damon leads the cast as the famous Greek hero Odysseus as he is joined by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page and John Leguizamo.

Fans, however, have also rushed to watch the movie in IMAX. Special 70mm screenings sold out long before release, showing just how excited people were for Nolan's latest project.

With glowing reviews and packed cinemas, The Odyssey has started its journey exactly the way Christopher Nolan would have hoped.

It now looks set to stay at the top of the box office for the coming weeks.