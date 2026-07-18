Ethan Slater 'blindsided' by Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez romance?

Ethan Slater's shocking reaction to Ariana Grande's new love revealed

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande’s relationship came to a quiet end, and she moved on with her ex Ricky Alvarez which made headlines.

While the Wicked star’s new relationship is common news now, how Slater found out was a question until now.

However, it has now been revealed that the former couple have mutual friends in common who have spread the news until it reached him.

“Ariana hasn’t told Ethan specifically, but mutual friends have told him that she is now dating Ricky again,” a source told Daily Mail.

It was previously reported that the Side to Side hitmaker never stopped being friends with Alvarez, but she “never crossed the line while she was with Ethan.”

The insider noted, “It was important to her to still be loosely in contact with him as they still had mutual friends.”

They also mentioned that the photographer is “very happy being back in her life and is looking for this second chance to be what he wanted the first time around.”

As for the two exes, they have fully embraced their relationship back again and their “comfort and familiarity” quickly brought their hearts together again.