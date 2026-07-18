Beyonce, Jay-Z face security threat amid anniversary concert series

Beyonce and Jay-Z land in severe ‘damage’ after sharing the stage

Beyonce and Jay-Z recently delivered a power-packed performance as Queen Bey joined her rapper husband on stage during his 30th anniversary concert, but they came home to some upsetting news.

The couple’s estate reportedly faced a break-in attempt by a 63-year-old man who was captured by the cops at the gates.

Reports about the incident claimed that the Bronx-based man was “driving at a high rate of speed up the driveway,” and failed “to stop at the closed mechanical driveway gates,” which caused “significant damage.”

While police immediately took the man under arrest, he didn’t appear to have any intention to harm the couple as he appeared “confused” himself.

The investigators issued a criminal trespass and criminal mischief affidavit.

Responding officer Detective/Sergeant Jennifer Dunn told Page Six that the accused “has no criminal history and he seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest. He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue.”

He also did not have any weapons on his person, and the pair had not received any threats as well.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have not spoken about the incident themselves as of yet.