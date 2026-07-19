 
Geo News

Matty Healy, Gabbriette's pictures leaked from wedding celebration

Matty Healy and Gabbriette expected to tie the knot this weekend

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 19, 2026

Matty Healy, Gabbriettes pictures leaked from wedding celebration
Matty Healy, Gabbriette's pictures leaked from wedding celebration

Matty Healy and Gabbriette are about to tie the knot this weekend and some pictures have been leaked from the celebrations.

The 37-year-old rockstar and the model, 28, have kicked off their wedding weekend with a rehearsal dinner where they wore matching black ensembles, and drove to, together.

The 1975 frontman recently celebrated his bachelor party this week, hosted by his brother Louis Healy, surrounded by his bandmates and friends, and the big day will seemingly fall on Sunday, July 19.

The leaked pictures quickly went viral on social media, as one fan on X wrote, "MATTY AND GABBRIETTE ATTENDING THEIR WEDDING REHEARSAL OH MY GOD."

Anoter added, "i’m sobbing," and "IM I CWNT DO THIS RN," as well as "Okay he looks so happy wtf."

More excited fans chimed in and wrote, "He looks sooo handsome," "WHAAATTTTTT," and "ohhhh my god it’s happening."

Make us preferred on Google
Tom Holland reveals why 'The Odyssey' became 'life-changing' with Zendaya
Tom Holland reveals why 'The Odyssey' became 'life-changing' with Zendaya
Spice Girls Mel C ties the knot in beautiful Lake District wedding
Spice Girls Mel C ties the knot in beautiful Lake District wedding
How Christopher Nolan still stands apart from the rest of Hollywood
How Christopher Nolan still stands apart from the rest of Hollywood
Beyonce, Jay-Z face security threat amid anniversary concert series
Beyonce, Jay-Z face security threat amid anniversary concert series
Tom Holland admits one unexpected detail about 'The Odyssey'
Tom Holland admits one unexpected detail about 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan breaks major news about plans for next movie
Christopher Nolan breaks major news about plans for next movie
Danniella Westbrook confesses she's lost confidence in her appearance
Danniella Westbrook confesses she's lost confidence in her appearance
Mel C faces criticism over wedding date clash with FIFA World Cup final
Mel C faces criticism over wedding date clash with FIFA World Cup final