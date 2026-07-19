Matty Healy, Gabbriette's pictures leaked from wedding celebration

Matty Healy and Gabbriette are about to tie the knot this weekend and some pictures have been leaked from the celebrations.

The 37-year-old rockstar and the model, 28, have kicked off their wedding weekend with a rehearsal dinner where they wore matching black ensembles, and drove to, together.

The 1975 frontman recently celebrated his bachelor party this week, hosted by his brother Louis Healy, surrounded by his bandmates and friends, and the big day will seemingly fall on Sunday, July 19.

The leaked pictures quickly went viral on social media, as one fan on X wrote, "MATTY AND GABBRIETTE ATTENDING THEIR WEDDING REHEARSAL OH MY GOD."

Anoter added, "i’m sobbing," and "IM I CWNT DO THIS RN," as well as "Okay he looks so happy wtf."

More excited fans chimed in and wrote, "He looks sooo handsome," "WHAAATTTTTT," and "ohhhh my god it’s happening."