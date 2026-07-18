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Tom Holland admits one unexpected detail about 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland confesses major 'character flaw' in new release

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Web Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

Tom Holland confesses major character flaw in new release
Tom Holland confesses major 'character flaw' in new release

Tom Holland just admitted that he let an important factor slide in his The Odyssey performance as Telemachus.

The 30-year-old actor was discussing the details of his character with co-star Robert Pattinson in a new interview, and soon realised that he might have foregone one aspect of Telemachus' character in the movie, which was released on July 17. 

“How old is Telemachus in The Odyssey”? the Twilight star asked, to which Holland replied, “16 i think?”

Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus in the movie, added, “i think it might be 18… because if i’m away 20 years…”

That was the moment the Spider-Man actor realised something, and spoke out, “Damn it, i played it like 16… f--k.”

Damon chimed in to add, “But if i left when you were two, and i come back 20 years later, are you 22?”to which Pattinson presented a logical question, asking, “How would you be 16 when he’s gone for 20 years?”

At that point the cast had burst out laughing and Holland said, “yeah, i don’t know where i got that from," adding, "i have started sweating, cause i think i realised a major flaw in my performance.”

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