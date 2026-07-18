Spice Girls Mel C ties the knot in beautiful Lake District wedding

Mel C has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner Chris Dingwall, marking a joyful new chapter in her life.

The Spice Girls singer married the Australian model in a private ceremony in the beautiful Lake District, surrounded by close family and friends.

The 52 year old singer wore a simple white gown and carried a bouquet of wildflowers as she exchanged vows with Chris.

Fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Halliwell attended the special day, while Victoria Beckham could not be there because she was in the United States.

The wedding stayed true to the couple's wish for a small and elegant celebration.

One unexpected moment came when a group of cows wandered close to the venue during the ceremony, giving guests a surprise before everyone laughed it off.