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Spice Girls Mel C ties the knot in beautiful Lake District wedding

Mel C is married as Spice Girls star says 'I do' in stunning wedding

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Web Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

Spice Girls Mel C ties the knot in beautiful Lake District wedding
Spice Girls Mel C ties the knot in beautiful Lake District wedding

Mel C has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner Chris Dingwall, marking a joyful new chapter in her life. 

The Spice Girls singer married the Australian model in a private ceremony in the beautiful Lake District, surrounded by close family and friends.

The 52 year old singer wore a simple white gown and carried a bouquet of wildflowers as she exchanged vows with Chris. 

Fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Halliwell attended the special day, while Victoria Beckham could not be there because she was in the United States.

The wedding stayed true to the couple's wish for a small and elegant celebration. 

One unexpected moment came when a group of cows wandered close to the venue during the ceremony, giving guests a surprise before everyone laughed it off.

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