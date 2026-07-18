How Christopher Nolan still stands apart from the rest of Hollywood

Christopher Nolan may be one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, but he still lives without a mobile phone.

Instead of texting or calling people himself, the legendary director has another way of reaching the actors he wants to work with.

Matt Damon recently shared how it usually happens while speaking to People during promotions for The Odyssey.

The actor said Nolan's wife and producing partner, Emma Thomas, sends a text first and the message is simple: "Chris is going to call you."

A few minutes later, an unknown number from Universal Pictures appears on the phone. Damon joked that everyone who has worked with Nolan already knows exactly who is calling.

The Oscar winning director, however, has stayed away from smartphones for years as he has also said in the past that he avoids emails because he likes to focus on his work without constant distractions.

Emma and the rest of his team handle most of his communication.

Damon has reunited with Nolan for The Odyssey, where he plays the famous Greek hero Odysseus.

The movie is their third project together after Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

Even today, when almost everyone depends on a phone, Nolan continues to do things his own way.

And judging by his success, that old fashioned approach is still working just fine.