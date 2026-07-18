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Tom Holland reveals why 'The Odyssey' became 'life-changing' with Zendaya

Tom Holland gushes over the 'most special' aspect of working in 'The Odyssey'

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Web Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

Tom Holland reveals why The Odyssey became life-changing with Zendaya
Tom Holland reveals why 'The Odyssey' became 'life-changing' with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya consider working with Christopher Nolan in The Odyssey one of the career-defining moments for them, but the actor shared that it became even more exponentially special because they got to do it together.

The 30-year-old Hollywood star said, "Just being a part of this movie is a life-changing experience. To do it with Z...That made it even more special."

The Spider-Man star continued, "I was there on her first day...and I was there on her last day."

Holland gushed, "I will forever be grateful to Chris and Emma for giving us this opportunity"

While it wasn't the first time Zendaya and Holland shared the screen, Nolan is one of their favourite filmmakers ever and getting to work with him together felt like a dream come true, as they have shared in various interviews during the press tour.

The Odyssey was released on July 12 across theatres, in which Holland plays the character of Telemachus while Zendaya plays Athena.

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